The Quake, Wolfenstein, and Half-Life VR ports now run at 90Hz

The developer behind the Quake, Half-Life, and Wolfenstein VR ports for Oculus Quest just added 90Hz support for each game.

The free Oculus Quest ports of the classic Quake, Quake 2 and Half-Life games, and Return to Castle Wolfenstein have been modified to run at the Quest 2's 90Hz refresh rate. They are available now on Side Quest.

Simon Brown, AKA @DrBeef, is the independent developer behind the popular virtual reality ports of ID's classic Quake and Quake 2, Return to Castle Wolfenstein and Half-Life. His implementations incorporate 6-DoF control and stereoscopic rendering with the original game files to give you full VR support for these classic games.

DrBeef's VR ports are some of the more popular releases on the SideQuest distribution platform, having amassed over 175,000 downloads collectively, with a minimum star rating of 4.7 out of 5 for each of them. Now, gamers with Quest 2 headsets can run the game at higher framerates than before, thanks to the new 90Hz update.

The updates for each port are now live on SideQuest. SideQuest doesn't over-the-air updates, so you will need to plug your headset into your computer and run the update through the SideQuest utility. If you're new to these mods, be aware that you do need to own the original games to make these work on your Quest headset.