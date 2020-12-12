All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tesla halts Model S, X production for 18 days until January 11, 2021

Tesla Model S and Model X demand isn't super strong right now, with production on the high-end EVs stopping for 18 days.

Published Sat, Dec 12 2020
Tesla has announced that it will be shutting down of its higher-end EVs in the Model X and Model S for 18 days, with production re-starting on January 11, 2021.

CNBC has the news with an internal Tesla email stating the news, with the company noting in another email that demand for its cars was "quite a bit higher" than supply for the quarter -- with lots of sales of the cheaper Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Tesla workers receive a full week pay, a few paid holidays and "limited paid opportunities" to work in other teams within the company. Once it's all said and done there will be 5 unpaid days for Tesla workers who can't find other work inside the company, or use their own time off.

An unfortunate thing to see considering how big Tesla is, and another nail into that coffin is that the company has reportedly shut down its PR department and "no longer responds to requests for comment" adds Engadget. This is a huge deal, something I looked into -- yeah, back in October, Tesla "dissolved its PR department -- technically becoming the first automaker who doesn't talk to the press" reports Electrek.

The site added that the move has been "confirmed to Electrek at the highest level at Tesla with the source saying, "We no longer have a PR Team"."

