New PS5 firmware update fixes download issues, Wi-Fi connectivity

The PlayStation 5 gets a new firmware update to v 20.02-2.30 that fixes Wi-Fi and PlayStation 4 game/content download stability.

Sony just released the third major firmware update for the PlayStation 5 since launch, fixing Wi-Fi connectivity and game download issues.

The new PS5 firmware patch updates the console to v20.02-2.30.00.05-00.00.00.0.1 and squashes a few bugs. The update doesn't bring many big fixes outside of Wi-Fi support and specific use-case downloads, and it's not as dramatic as the second update which outright fixed random game deletion and USB DualSense charging. There's still no way to back up PS5 game saves outside of PS Plus, and M.2 SSD expansion is still unsupported (this won't be available until 2021).

The main fixes include Wi-Fi connectivity with specific routers, text input when playing PS4 games via backward compatibility, a bug that cancelled game downloads when transferring PS4 data to the PS5 (a nifty startup feature that saves you time), and general system stability.

The update clocks in at 828MB and brings the total firmware install sizes to 2.523GB.

Check below for a list of the PS5's full firmware updates to date and what they do:

Launch version (11/12/2020) - 20.02-2.20.00.07-00.00.00.0.1

First Update (11/17/2020), 868MB, fixed Queued for Download bug - 20.02-2.25.00.02-00.00.00.0.1

Second Update (11/25/2020) 829MB, fixes random disc-game deletion, allows USB charging via front port - 20.02-2.26.00.00-00.00.00.0.1

Third Update (12/9/2020) 828MB, fixes Wi-Fi connectivity issues, game/content downloads when data transfer of a PS4 is in progress - 20.02-2.30.00.05-00.00.00.0.1