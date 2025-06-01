NVIDIA's new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU benched, costs $10,000: crowned the 'new gaming king'

NVIDIA's new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU benched: beats the RTX 5090 in Cyberpunk 2077 by 15% at 4K with maxed-out graphics settings (no RT or PT).

TL;DR: NVIDIA’s RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU, priced over $10,000, outperforms the GeForce RTX 5090 by up to 15% in 4K gaming benchmarks but is primarily designed for AI workloads with its massive 96GB GDDR7 memory. Gamers are better served by the more affordable RTX 5090. NVIDIA’s RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU, priced over $10,000, outperforms the GeForce RTX 5090 by up to 15% in 4K gaming benchmarks but is primarily designed for AI workloads with its massive 96GB GDDR7 memory. Gamers are better served by the more affordable RTX 5090.

NVIDIA's expensive new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU has been tested in gaming against the GeForce RTX 5090 by overclocking legend Der8auer, in games including Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Outlaws, Remnant 2, and Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Starting with Cyberpunk 2077, we have the new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU -- which costs over $10,000 by the way -- the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU is 15% faster than the GeForce RTX 5090. This is at 4K with maxed-out graphics settings, but with RT (ray tracing) and PT (path tracing) disabled.

Der8auer ran the RTX PRO 6000 vs RTX 5090 vs RTX 4090 benchmarks on an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor inside of an ASUS Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard, with 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM at CL30. Moving onto Star Wars Outlaws, also at 4K and maxed-out graphics settings, the RTX PRO 6000 beats out the RTX 5090 by 11%.

The performance gains are a little less on Remnant 2, with just 11% more average FPS at 4K on the RTX PRO 6000 over the RTX 5090, and in Assassin's Creed Mirage, the performance gains are just 3%. But let's face it: no one is going to spend $10,000+ on the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU for gaming... that's what the RTX 5090 is for.

But, the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU comes with a whopping 96GB of GDDR7... compared to the RTX 5090 with 32GB of GDDR7 memory. If you need all that VRAM... which is a god send for AI workloads, then the RTX PRO 6000 is fantastic. If you're a gamer, just stick with the RTX 5090. However, I absolutely love to read and see this testing... and had the quick, 5-second pleasure of shaking Der8auer's hand walking through the halls of Nangang at Computex 2025 last week.