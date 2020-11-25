All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Vive headsets are on sale and include Hal-Life: Alyx in the UK

HTC is giving people in the UK a discount on Vive Cosmos but it doesn't appear to have a sale offer for Black Friday in the US.

Published Wed, Nov 25 2020 7:57 PM CST
HTC is offering significant discounts on its Vive VR headset bundles for Cyber Week in the UK. It also brought back the free Half-Life: Alyx promotion from earlier this year.

HTC's UK website is already advertising its Cyber Week sales, which is surprising because there's nothing to be found on the North American website, even with Black Friday being days away.

We have no idea if these discounts will extend anywhere else in the world, but UK buyers can get a pretty good deal on a new headset right now.

Vive UK's discount appears to be £100 across the board for Cosmos headsets and bundles, but it's not offering any price cuts on the Vive Pro or Vive Pro Eye packages. Free copies of Half-Life: Alyx comes bundled with every headset package, though.

HTC UK is also offering discounts on the Vive Aourus laptop packages that it just started selling. If you buy one of the laptop bundles, you'll save upwards of £400, but the advertisement doesn't say anything about Half-Life: Alyx in the Aourus bundles.

HTC UK is offering these discounted prices until November 30. Hopefully, we'll see a similar sale on the US website on Friday.

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

