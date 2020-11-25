All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cyberpunk 2077 shouldn't be delayed beyond 2020

CD Projekt RED strongly indicates to investors that Cyberpunk 2077 will release on December 10 as planned and surge Q4 earnings.

Published Wed, Nov 25 2020 3:31 PM CST
CD Projekt RED management tells investors that Cyberpunk 2077 is still on for a Q4 launch. December 10 should be the final release and we shouldn't see any more delays.

In its recent earnings results briefing, CDPR directly states that Cyberpunk 2077's launch will be the biggest part of its Q4 results. This strongly indicates the sci-fi shooter will meet its December launch without any further delays. The report is aimed at investors and analysts, and it's extremely important CDPR conveys clear messaging to return shareholder investments.

"The most important event affecting the Group's earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 and further on in 2021 will be the release of Cyberpunk 2077, scheduled for 10 December 2020, along with the corresponding peak of the game's marketing campaign," the report states.

CDPR will amp Cyberpunk 2077's marketing campaign throughout December with advertisements across 55 countries.

Q4 should see a massive surge in CDPR's revenues--even more than the huge 798 million PLN spike that followed The Witcher 3's release. The cyclopean FPS-RPG is the largest game CDPR has ever made and aims to surpass the Witcher 3 in every way.

NEWS SOURCE:cdprojekt.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

