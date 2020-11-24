All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

VR Cover finally released its Quest 2 cushion replacement

VR Cover released the facial interface and cushion replacement kit for the Oculus Quest 2. Now it's easy to keep the Quest 2 clean.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Nov 24 2020 11:00 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

After a month of delays, VR Cover has finally opened sales for its highly anticipated Oculus Quest 2 cushion replacement system. If you order one now, you should have it in time for the holidays.

VR Cover finally released its Quest 2 cushion replacement 05 | TweakTown.com

VR Cover is calling the Facial Interface & Foam Replacement for Quest 2 its most exciting product yet. We're not sure how to quantify that, but we're sure it will sell like crazy. VR Cover has been around for longer than consumer VR headsets and it's easily the top name in sanitary VR upgrades. VR Cover's recognition, combined with its official partnership with Oculus, should entice many people to upgrade their Quest 2 headset.

As the name suggests, the VR Cover Facial Interface & Foam Replacement for Quest 2 is an aftermarket replacement for the factory cushion interface. The Quest 2 doesn't have a Velcro-attached cushion; it has a removable plastic bracket, not unlike that of the Rift, with a glued-on cushion. As such, the VR Cover replacement includes the whole plastic bracket interface. VR Cover's solution adds a Velcro layer that allows you to swap cushions as needed.

VR Cover is offering two versions of its Quest 2 upgrade kit. The standard version features an all-black construction, including the plastic facial interface, the silicone nose gasket, and the PU leather cushion, of which there are two; a "standard" thin one and a "comfort" thick one.

You can also opt for the Winter Edition, which features a light grey cushion and a red silicon nose cover.

VR Cover is selling the Facial Interface & Foam Replacement for Quest 2 for $29.00 in the US store and €29,00 in the European store. The rest of the world can buy it for $29.00 from the global store. The Winter edition is available now. The standard edition is not yet available in the US, but it is available at the other stores. America will have access to the standard version in December.

Buy at Amazon

VR Cover Facial Interface & Foam Replacement Basic Set for Oculus Ques

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$35.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/24/2020 at 8:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:vrcover.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.