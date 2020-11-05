All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Protect your Quest 2 with this silicone cover from VRCover

VR Cover released silicone and cotton cushion protector covers and a lens protector insert for the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.

Published Thu, Nov 5 2020 4:11 PM CST
VR Cover today introduced two different accessories for the Oculus Quest 2 standalone VR headset, including washable face cushions and lens protectors.

VR Cover is famous for fits hygienic solutions for VR headsets. The company has existed for longer than consumer VR has been available, and it offers solutions for almost every headset on the market. The new Oculus Quest 2 is the latest device that VR Cover supports. It partnered with Facebook to make these official Quest 2 accessories.

VR Cover usually sells PU leather cushions, which are moisture-resistant and easy to wipe down with an anti-bacterial wipe. VR Cover will have that style of cover available later this month, but the first product for Quest 2 offers a higher level of cleanliness. You can now get medical-grade hypoallergenic silicone covers that are moisture-proof and washable. These will be great for situations where you're sharing headsets with the public.

If you're the only person who uses your Quest 2and you prefer something a little softer. VR Cover is now selling 100% cotton covers, which you can toss in the washing machine when you're done playing. These covers are not moisture-proof, so you'll keep the dirt off your cushion, but sweat will still pass through.

Protect your Quest 2 with this silicone cover from VRCover 02 | TweakTown.com

VR Cover also launched a lens protection insert, which is meant to protect your lenses from scratches during transport. The cover will also protect the screens if you happen to leave the lenses facing a window.

VR Cover's products are available directly from the company's store. The silicone cover sells for $14, the cotton cover goes for $19, and the lens covers sell for $9 each.

NEWS SOURCE:vrcover.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

