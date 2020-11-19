All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dataland reveals its custom Radeon RX 6800 X-Serial graphics cards

Dataland's new custom X-Serial graphics cards will come in both Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT designs, lots of RGB, too.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 19 2020 11:55 PM CST
We are seeing more and more custom Big Navi graphics cards floating out, even though they're impossible to buy right now -- lots of AIBs are revealing custom Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards.

Dataland reveals its custom Radeon RX 6800 X-Serial graphics cards 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The latest is from Dataland, with their new custom X-Seriesl graphics cards in both Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 flavors. Dataland is using a triple-fan cooler with an expected dual 8-pin PCIe power configuration.

The new Dataland Radeon RX 6800 XT X-Serial rocks ARGB lighting, while the Radeon RX 6800 X-Serial has just single-color lighting. Both cards have the same triple-fan cooler and dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Dataland reveals its custom Radeon RX 6800 X-Serial graphics cards 07 | TweakTown.com
Dataland reveals its custom Radeon RX 6800 X-Serial graphics cards 08 | TweakTown.com

The new Dataland Radeon RX 6800 X-Serial graphics cards will be a China-only card.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, weibo.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

