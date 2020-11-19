Dataland reveals its custom Radeon RX 6800 X-Serial graphics cards

Dataland's new custom X-Serial graphics cards will come in both Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT designs, lots of RGB, too.

We are seeing more and more custom Big Navi graphics cards floating out, even though they're impossible to buy right now -- lots of AIBs are revealing custom Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards.

The latest is from Dataland, with their new custom X-Seriesl graphics cards in both Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 flavors. Dataland is using a triple-fan cooler with an expected dual 8-pin PCIe power configuration.

The new Dataland Radeon RX 6800 XT X-Serial rocks ARGB lighting, while the Radeon RX 6800 X-Serial has just single-color lighting. Both cards have the same triple-fan cooler and dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

The new Dataland Radeon RX 6800 X-Serial graphics cards will be a China-only card.