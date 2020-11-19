Dataland reveals its custom Radeon RX 6800 X-Serial graphics cards
Dataland's new custom X-Serial graphics cards will come in both Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT designs, lots of RGB, too.
Published Thu, Nov 19 2020 11:55 PM CST
We are seeing more and more custom Big Navi graphics cards floating out, even though they're impossible to buy right now -- lots of AIBs are revealing custom Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards.
The latest is from Dataland, with their new custom X-Seriesl graphics cards in both Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 flavors. Dataland is using a triple-fan cooler with an expected dual 8-pin PCIe power configuration.
The new Dataland Radeon RX 6800 XT X-Serial rocks ARGB lighting, while the Radeon RX 6800 X-Serial has just single-color lighting. Both cards have the same triple-fan cooler and dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.
The new Dataland Radeon RX 6800 X-Serial graphics cards will be a China-only card.
