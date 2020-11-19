All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Activision-Blizzard to fire 100 APAC staff as it hires 2,000 more devs

Activision-Blizzard plans to close key APAC branches and fire up to 100 staff including marketing, localization, and more.

Published Thu, Nov 19 2020 5:35 PM CST
Activision-Blizzard is once again firing staff to allocate more money for game development.

In 2018, Activision-Blizzard made a record $7.5 billion in revenues and simultaneously fired 800 people across marketing, localization, HR, and other non-development jobs. Why? Because it needed more money for its new four-part plan (mobile games, live services, new games, engagement) and wanted to re-allocate that money to pay for new game devs. To put it simply, Activision-Blizzard is rotating staff in and out as it sees fit.

Now the company is doing it again. Sources tell MCV that Activision plans to close offices in the APAC region centered around support, localization, marketing, and other non-game development positions.

This news follows Blizzard's decision to close down the historic studio in France that had been active since the company was founded.

The closures are a stark contrast to promises made by Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. Earlier this year, Kotick said the company will aggressively hire up to 2,000 more employees throughout 2020.

Sources tell MCV that the company has outsourced a lot of its non-game development jobs (dev is also outsourced as well).

mcvuk.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

