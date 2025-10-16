Blizzard's tech teams vote to unionize, join alongside Diablo and World of Warcraft unions

More Blizzard Entertainment developers have unionized under the Communication Workers of America, and Microsoft has formally recognized the organization.

TL;DR: Nearly 400 Blizzard platform and technology developers have unionized with the Communication Workers of America to secure better labor conditions amid a volatile gaming industry. This move follows similar unionization efforts by Diablo and World of Warcraft teams, aiming to hold leadership accountable and protect workers from market instability.

Hundreds of Blizzard's tech developers have unionized with the Communication Workers of America.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As the video games industry labor market continues to contract, more workers are unionizing in the effort to secure a better foothold in a volatile sector. It's been revealed that almost 400 Blizzard developers have chosen to organize under the CWA labor union, joining other unions within Microsoft's walls.

"We are forming a union to hold leadership accountable and to ensure that we can focus on building amazing experiences for the gaming community," said organizing committee member and Principal Software Engineer Daniel Weltz.

The press release confirms that the union consists of members of Blizzard's platform and technology group, a division that leads critical foundational infrastructures required for game development.

The announcement comes after both the Diablo and World of Warcraft teams voted to unionize, the latter forming The World of Warcraft Game Makers Guild - CWA Union (WoWGG-CWA).

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/99526/blizzards-world-of-warcraft-team-unionizes-as-devs-push-back-against-volatile-games-market/index.html

In a bid to combat artificial intelligence, 450 developers associated with the Diablo franchise voted to organize.