All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Bigscreen's new green screen room lets you put your avatar in anything

Bigscreen added a greenscreen environment to its virtual experience that allows you to use a virtual avatar instead of a webcam.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Mon, Nov 16 2020 9:55 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Bigscreen added a green screen room to its list of virtual environments so you can use your virtual avatar for anything.

Bigscreen's new green screen room lets you put your avatar in anything 01 | TweakTown.com

Bigscreen was one of the first applications to launch on consumer VR when the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive first hit the market in 2016, and to this day, the company behind it continues to add innovative new features.

Bigscreen started as a virtual-environment that you could use to share your computer screen with up to three other people. These days you can do things like taking in a Hollywood film at a virtual theatre with people from around the world. The latest update adds a green screen room and the freedom to use it creatively.

The new green screen room allows you to use your Bigscreen avatar outside of the Bigscreen environment. The app outputs a video stream that you can import into video capturing software, such as OBS, and key out the green just like you would with a green screen.

With the background removed, you can use your virtual avatar for anything you would use a webcam. Examples that Bigscreen suggests include joining a Zoom call as your virtual self or staring in a VR podcast.

Another option is you could use Bigscreen to use a virtual persona while streaming your games. Bigscreen allows you to play any PC game in your library on a virtual screen, which you can still do in the green screen room.

The green screen room update already rolled out to Bigscreen users. You can find the new environment on page 6 of the rooms list. If you haven't tried Bigscreen, the app is free and works with all PC VR headsets.

Buy at Amazon

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$899.99
$899.99$899.99$899.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/16/2020 at 9:24 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.bigscreenvr.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.