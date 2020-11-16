Bigscreen's new green screen room lets you put your avatar in anything

Bigscreen added a greenscreen environment to its virtual experience that allows you to use a virtual avatar instead of a webcam.

Bigscreen was one of the first applications to launch on consumer VR when the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive first hit the market in 2016, and to this day, the company behind it continues to add innovative new features.

Bigscreen started as a virtual-environment that you could use to share your computer screen with up to three other people. These days you can do things like taking in a Hollywood film at a virtual theatre with people from around the world. The latest update adds a green screen room and the freedom to use it creatively.

The new green screen room allows you to use your Bigscreen avatar outside of the Bigscreen environment. The app outputs a video stream that you can import into video capturing software, such as OBS, and key out the green just like you would with a green screen.

With the background removed, you can use your virtual avatar for anything you would use a webcam. Examples that Bigscreen suggests include joining a Zoom call as your virtual self or staring in a VR podcast.

Another option is you could use Bigscreen to use a virtual persona while streaming your games. Bigscreen allows you to play any PC game in your library on a virtual screen, which you can still do in the green screen room.

The green screen room update already rolled out to Bigscreen users. You can find the new environment on page 6 of the rooms list. If you haven't tried Bigscreen, the app is free and works with all PC VR headsets.