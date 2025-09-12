Nintendo's biggest hardware failure is coming back in early 2026

Nintendo has dredged up its failed Virtual Boy semi-VR headset from the 90s and will re-release a headset mock-up with retro Switch Online games in 2026.

TL;DR: Nintendo is reviving the Virtual Boy in early 2026 through its Switch Online Expansion Pack, offering 14 classic games and a stylized headset case. This nostalgic release highlights the company's rare hardware failure, aiming to add value to its subscription service while celebrating gaming history.

The Virtual Boy is coming back in early 2026 to blur the eyesight of an entirely new generation.

Nintendo has made the perplexing decision to resurrect its biggest-ever hardware failure, the Virtual Boy, as part of its Switch Online classics program. The headset released in the 1990s and was touted as an early form of virtual reality, but there's just one problem: The screen is only in red. People would complain about eye strain, and ultimately the system failed and became a rare miss for the company. It's somewhat similar to Nintendo's Labo, a cardboard spiritual successor aimed at what the Virtual Boy was trying to achieve.

This version of the Virtual Boy isn't the actual system. It's just an empty stylized case with red viewfinder goggles that you slot your Switch into, just like the Labo kits. Nintendo will release 14 Virtual Boy games (which is nearly the full library, there were only 22 games made for the system) on February 17, 2026 for Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers, but the mock-up headset will come later.

Nintendo has said in the past that it plans to add more value to its Switch Online subscription service, and the Virtual Boy's inclusion is a pure flash of nostalgia more than anything--a quaint look at the oddities of Nintendo's earlier days of gaming dominance, and the rare miss that threw the company for a loop.

The Virtual Boy didn't even reach 1 million sales worldwide, reportedly only breaking 770K unit sales, and the headset was ultimately discontinued just a year after release.