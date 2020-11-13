All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Xbox Series X/S launch smashes sales records, biggest in Xbox history

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X and Series S duo absolutely destroy existing Xbox One launch sales, best in Xbox history.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Nov 13 2020 3:32 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Xbox Series X/S debut is the biggest in Xbox history, and underlines a big turnaround for Microsoft's console division.

Xbox Series X/S launch smashes sales records, biggest in Xbox history 35 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

While Microsoft cares mostly about Xbox services, software, and digital earnings, the company is still eager to tout hardware milestones. The new Xbox Series X/S generation is a defining moment for the Xbox brand, and Microsoft today confirmed the next-gen duo has outsold any previous Xbox hardware launch in history. Given the Xbox 360's massive demand at launch, this is quite the feat. Apparently the Xbox Series S was the best-seller, which isn't surprising given its $299 cost.

Sadly Microsoft didn't reveal any actual hardware sales figures. Current Xbox One lifetime sales are estimated to be around 49 million as of June 2020.

Analyst firm Ampere Analysis expects the Series X/S combo to sell around 44.3 million units by 2024, almost achieving numbers in 4 years what it took the Xbox One 7 years to get.

Xbox Series X/S launch smashes sales records, biggest in Xbox history 33 | TweakTown.com

Nestled in the announcement is a metric that matters more than hardware.

Microsoft says 70% of all Series X/S buyers are now attached to Game Pass in some form. The Game Pass subscription is so powerful that it's now the core of the Xbox brand, and serves as a critical low-cost, low-friction entry point into recurring digital revenues. As a result, Game Pass has had a tangible effect on Xbox earnings every year since launch.

It's the glue that holds Xbox together, and everyone is buying into it.

"Next gen means more ways to discover and play, 70 percent of Series X|S consoles are attached to new and existing Xbox Game Pass members," reads the post.

Xbox Series X/S launch smashes sales records, biggest in Xbox history 432 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/13/2020 at 2:30 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.