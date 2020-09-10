Analyst: PS5 to outsell Xbox Series X|S by 1.1 million units in 2020

Even with its $299 Xbox Series S, the PlayStation 5 is expected to beat Microsoft's dream-team by over 1.1 million sales in 2020.

Even with a duo of consoles including the low-cost $299 Xbox Series S, Sony's PlayStation 5 is still expected to beat Microsoft in the next-gen race.

Following today's Xbox Series X/S price announcements, analyst firm Ampere Analysis upwardly revised its next-gen console sales forecasts for 2020. The group predicts the PS5 will still outsell Series X/S combined sales by over 1 million units. The PlayStation 4's established lead is expected to carry over into next-gen thanks to backwards compatible games and peripherals.

The PS5 is expected to sell 5 million units in 2020 (+400,000 units), and the Series X/S are pegged at a combined 3.9 million (+600,000 units). These numbers exceed both the 2013 launch year sales of the PS4 (4.2 million) and the Xbox One (3 million).

By 2024, Ampere expects the PS5 to have sold 67.3 million consoles worldwide, beating the Xbox Series X/S's 44.3 million estimates by 23 million units.

(Left) Sales predictions before Xbox Series X/S announcement; (Right) sales predictions of September 10, 2020.

