PlayStation 5 sells out in minutes in Australia, hits eBay for $1000

PlayStation 5 goes on sale Down Under, sells out in minutes with scalpers taking to eBay to sell their consoles for 100% profit.

Sony unleashed the next-gen PlayStation 5 console in Australia a few hours ago, selling out almost instantly, and pissing a lot of gamers Down Under.

The new PlayStation 5 console sold out virtually instantly, crashing retailer websites and then seeing scalpers grab their new PS5 consoles and throw them on eBay for immense profit. The console sells on its own for $749 AUD (around $500 take out the 10% GST in Australia) with PlayStation 5 consoles hitting eBay for as much as $1325 AUD ($900 or so).

There's even a Buy It Now listing for a PlayStation 5 console for $1500 AUD, which is a whopping $1000+.

JB Hi-Fi, a leading electronics retailer in Australia, said on their Facebook page: "Today we experienced unprecedented traffic to our website with thousands of PS5 orders every minute, resulting in our allocation of stock being exhausted before we could fully process all customer orders. We realise that this is disappointing for customers and acknowledge that this is not the sort of customer experience that JB Hi-Fi seeks to provide".

"PS5 stock is limited and in high demand around the world and while we do not anticipate any additional stock this year, we are working hard to try to secure more. We have no certainty of when this will be available but we will provide updates if and when they become available. We are also reviewing our processes so that we can provide better customer experiences in these situations in the future".