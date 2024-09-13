PS5 Pro disc drive sells out ahead of launch sparking major concerns of scalping

Sony has officially unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro, but it doesn't feature an optical drive, forcing buyers to rush out and pre-order one.

Sony has officially showcased the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro, but, unfortunately, the reveal was met with heavy criticism over the company's decision to sell the console without a disk drive and a vertical stand, all for the price of $699, or $200 more than the standard retail price for the PlayStation 5.

The three aforementioned reasons, along with Sony showcasing the admittedly impressive performance jump compared to the PS5 on old games, are among the main gripes fans have with the new console. The lack of an optical drive forces buyers to purchase the drive separately for $79.99, which would enable them access to their collection of physical media. This would increase the total price for the console to $778.99.

As you can probably imagine, pre-orders for the separately sold disk drive have skyrocketed since they became available, with reports stating Walmart has already sold more than 1,000 PS5 Disc Drives in just 24 hours, and other online retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have already sold out. Unsurprisingly, PS5 Pro disk drives are popping up on eBay and other second-hand marketplaces, but with a significant markup on their price compared to what they are retailing for.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

At the moment, there is no need to rush out and purchase a disk drive from a second-hand marketplace, but as stock decreases, this may certainly change, especially closing in on the launch date for the PS5 Pro.