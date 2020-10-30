Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bundled FREE with RTX 3080, RTX 3090

NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Published Fri, Oct 30 2020 8:33 PM CDT
If you can find an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 or GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card in the world somewhere, you'll get a free copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX Call of Duty Bundle gives you Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition, the Woods Operator Pack and Confrontation Weapons Pack. You will need to purchase the GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3090 through a specific retailer, which you can read up on here.

As for the promotion, it kicks off now and runs through to December 10, 2020 while the redemption period ends on January 11, 2021. The redemption instructions can be found here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases on November 13, exclusive to Battle.net on the PC.

