NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD worth $2000!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War requires insane 250GB on the PC

Activision confirms you'll need up to 250GB of storage space to install Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, just 50GB for MP.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 29 2020 8:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

You're going to need a quarter of a terabyte of storage on your HDD or SSD for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on the PC, yeah -- a huge 250GB download and installation -- both a big problem.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War requires insane 250GB on the PC 05 | TweakTown.com

If you want to install the base version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War then you're going to need 175GB minimum, but if you want to add in the 4K textures and ray tracing graphics then you're going to need 250GB of storage space for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on your PC.

You will be able to make it smaller if you decide to have just the multiplayer side of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where it will require just 50GB.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/29/2020 at 7:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.