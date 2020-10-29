Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War requires insane 250GB on the PC

Activision confirms you'll need up to 250GB of storage space to install Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, just 50GB for MP.

You're going to need a quarter of a terabyte of storage on your HDD or SSD for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on the PC, yeah -- a huge 250GB download and installation -- both a big problem.

If you want to install the base version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War then you're going to need 175GB minimum, but if you want to add in the 4K textures and ray tracing graphics then you're going to need 250GB of storage space for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on your PC.

You will be able to make it smaller if you decide to have just the multiplayer side of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where it will require just 50GB.