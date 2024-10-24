Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a $20 premium 'Enhanced Headphone Mode' tier just for audio

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 includes some fancy new audio tech for gaming headsets, and for $20 you can get your own Personalized Profile.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 development team at Treyarch has posted a lengthy article on the game's audio. The article covers the technology being used and how it enhances the 3D spatial sound in the game compared to previous entries. As highlighted in the piece, every weapon and sound in the game has been redesigned or re-captured - nothing is being reused.

With Black Ops 6, the audio team has focused on what it calls the 'adaptive battlefield,' where a changing environment and directional audio play an essential role in giving players the information they need without 'the clutter of extraneous noise.'

Part of this has come from collaborating with Microsoft's Project Acoustics to enhance and make sound propagation throughout an environment sound natural. "Gunshots and grenades will realistically fill the space around them," Expert Audio Engineer William Cornell said. "Footsteps will echo down long hallways, and the sound of rain and crickets chirping will come in through open windows and holes in the wall."

It's a fascinating deep dive into the workings of one of the biggest entertainment franchises in the world. The article includes several visual and audio examples to showcase the advancements being made.

But you're probably wondering about the headline of this article and whether or not you need to spend $20 to experience all of this goodness. The short answer is no. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's 'Enhanced Headphone Mode,' powered by Embody and its Immerse audio system built on Head-Related Transfer Function (HRTF) technology, is free to all players.

However, "players can choose to enhance this HRTF experience even further by creating a Personalized profile that takes into account the player's physical attributes, such as the shape of their ear or head." The price is $19.99 USD for a 5-year license, with a 30-day trial available - and is optional and only available via Embody's third-party portal.

Since the announcement, several Call of Duty fans and critics have labeled this "pay-to-win audio." It's worth keeping in mind that it's a third-party audio tool, one that's also available for other games - including Cyberpunk 2077. Whether or not having a personalized version of the HRTF technology in Black Ops 6 will give someone a competitive edge remains to be seen.