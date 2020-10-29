Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC trailer details PCMR version in 4K

We already knew the PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War would be the best, but it smashes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X.

Activision has just dropped the latest and final Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC trailer, detailing the very best version of the game. Check it out in all of its 4K glory:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be on virtually all consoles including the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, but the PC version will be the most special. Uncapped frame rates, Ultra-wide and multi-monitor support, 4K ray traced graphics, and most importantly -- NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support.

4K graphics at an uncapped framerate

Ray-traced shadows and ambient occlusion

Support for NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex

Ultrawide monitor and multi-monitor support

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops on Battle.net for PC gamers, and available online and in physical form on consoles on November 13.