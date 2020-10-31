NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD worth $2000!

Halo: Infinite's shader-like color coatings will be sold as mTX

Halo: Infinite will have cosmetic microtransactions wrapped up in a grindy unlock scheme to fuel online live service revenues.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Oct 31 2020 11:04 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo: Infinite's new controversial armor coating system will be the primary form of monetization in the game (which isn't a surprise).

Halo: Infinite's shader-like color coatings will be sold as mTX 542 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Long ago, we predicted Halo: Infinite would be monetized with optional in-game cosmetic skins. According to 343i community manager John Junyszek, this microtransaction store will include vehicle/weapon skins and armor coatings--a new seven-layer color scheme system that's similar to Destiny's armor shaders.

"Although moving away from the old color system was a tough call, it has allowed us to go into greater detail and variation with armor color, materials, patterns, etc. You are going to look great in Halo Infinite," Junyszek said.

"There will be all kinds customization items (including coatings) that can be earned in-game and earned as special rewards. Will there be purchases? Sure. Is that the only way? Absolutely not."

Halo: Infinite's shader-like color coatings will be sold as mTX 54 | TweakTown.comHalo: Infinite's shader-like color coatings will be sold as mTX 64 | TweakTown.com

The coating system has received lots of criticism of long-time fans, who now have to grind to unlock colors to customize their Spartans. The real reason behind the layered system is to increase the pool of rewards and maximize engagement. The more rewards you can unlock as you play, the more enticing microtransactions become. Expect Infinite to have a straightforward mTX storefront that lets you buy skins outright instead of lootboxes.

The more you play, the more engagement is generated, and the more likely players are to buy in-game items.

That being said, it's likely the in-game rewards are randomized. That way 343i can keep you playing for as long as possible and dole out skins--armor coatings, weapon customizations, and vehicle designs--as you rank up or perform specific in-game feats.

Here's how 343i explains the armor coating system:

"Coloration, along with materials and patterns, will now be baked into the coating, taking the place of the primary/secondary armor color options found in prior games. While we understand that many players are fond of the previous color system, we're very excited about the breadth and scope of armor, weapon, and vehicle customization options that will be available in Halo Infinite because of the coating system."

Buy at Amazon

Halo 5: Guardians

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$6.99
$11.74$10.85$10.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/31/2020 at 10:43 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.