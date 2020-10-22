4 x GeForce RTX 3090s tested by Puget Systems, uses 1700W of power

Puget Systems uses not 1 but 4 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards in a single workstation, over 1700W power consumption.

Puget Systems have built a new workstation to test out 4 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards in a single system, with some impressive performance and eye-boggling power consumption.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 have NVLink support for 2-way multi-GPU goodness, but you can have many more cards if you're using benchmarks and software that don't support SLI technology. There's benchmarks like RedShift, Octane, V-Ray and many other software applications that don't use SLI but will benefit from many GPUs.

The system was built with 4 x GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO graphics cards, rocking their blower-style coolers and their PCIe power connectors at the end of the card.

Inside of Puget Systems' new super-powered workstation we have the Intel Xeon W2255 processor inside of an ASUS WS C422 SAGE motherboard and 128GB of DDR4-3200 memory. Puget uses not just 1 but 2 x EVGA 1600W power supplies in order to power the entire power-hungry workstation machine up.

You can see from Puget Systems' own benchmarks of OctaneBench, V-Ray Next, RedShift and PugetBench for DaVinci Resolve all showing how those 4 x GeForce RTX 3090s shine -- in a really big way.

Power consumption passes 1700W in total, and it's insanely loud (don't be surprised).