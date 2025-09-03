Acer's new Veriton GN100: AI Mini-PC powered by the new NVIDIA GB10 Superchip, starts at $3999

Acer unveils its new Veriton GN100 AI Mini-PC workstation: powered by NVIDIA's new GB10 Superchip starting at $3999, you can even combine two together.

TL;DR: Acer's new Veriton GN100 AI Mini-PC features the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip with 128GB unified memory, 4TB storage, and 1 PFLOPS AI performance in a compact design. Priced at $3999, it supports large AI models up to 405 billion parameters by linking two units, ideal for advanced AI workloads.

Acer has just unveiled its new Veriton GN100 AI Mini-PC workstation system powered by NVIDIA's new GB10 Superchip, starting at $3999 and get this... you can combine two of them together, almost like SLI AI Mini-PCs!

The new Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini-PC is a new ultra-compact AI workstation with the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip with 128GB of unified memory, 4TB of storage, and 1 PFLOPS of FP4 AI performance. Inside, the GB10 Superchip features a 20-core Arm CPU and a Blackwell GPU with 6144 cores.

There's 128GB of LPDDR5X memory that gets shared between the CPU and GPU, the aforementioned 4TB of SSD storage, and a boatload of I/O that includes 4 x USB 3.2 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1b, a LAN port, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.1, and NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NIC.

Acer's new Veriton GN100 AI Mini-PC measures 150 x 150 x 50.5mm and weighs under 1.5kg, with the super-small Mini-PC allowing users to run 405-billion-parameter LLMs (Large Language Models) easily. On the pricing side of things, Acer is selling its new Veriton GN100 AI Mini-PC for $3999, the same price that NVIDIA charges for its GB10 Superchip-powered Spark system.

Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini-PC features:

Ultra-compact personal AI workstation featuring the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, equipped with 128 GB of unified memory, 4 TB of storage, and delivering up to 1 PFLOPS of FP4 AI performance.

Designed to work locally with large AI models and scale to larger workloads, connecting two Acer Veriton GN100 systems with NVIDIA ConnectX-7 SmartNIC, pre-installed with the latest NVIDIA AI software stack and support for common developer tools and frameworks, including PyTorch, Jupyter, and Ollama.

Space-efficient and secure, with Kensington lock support and the ability to link two units for handling AI models up to 405 billion parameters.

As for NVIDIA's new GB10 Superchip, the new GB10 Superchip has a large number of innovations from the data center mixed in with the Blackwell GPU architecture that is traditionally in gaming and AI GPU markets (GeForce RTX 50 series, GB100, GB200, GB300 AI GPUs). In order to create the GB10 Superchip, NVIDIA uses technologies from the data center like NVFP4, CUDA, SLANG, TensorRT, vLLM, CX-7 NIC, NVLINK C2C, TMEM, and more, crammed into a Mini-PC platform in a small form factor.

This is possible through the use of a multi-die packaging technology, a very low-power C2C interface, and Unified Memory Architecture (UMA). The results of this allow GB10 Superchip to power the new DGX Spark Workstation, with key features and benefits including: