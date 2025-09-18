Corsair reveals WS3000: a monster 3000W PSU capable of handing multiple high-end GPUs for $599

Corsair's beasty 3000W power supply announced: multiple 8-pin and 16-pin connectors for multiple high-end GPUs and everything else, priced at $599.

TL;DR: Corsair's new WS3000 3000W power supply delivers 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency and multiple 8-pin and 16-pin connectors to support up to four NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPUs in high-end workstations. It features industrial-grade components, full modularity, and a 10-year warranty, designed for 220-240V AC power only.

Corsair has just unveiled its monster new 3000W power supply, rocking multiple 8-pin and 16-pin power connectors that will handle multiple high-end GPUs for workstation PC systems.

Corsair's new WS3000 80 PLUS Platinum Grade PSU features 4 x 12V-2x6 power connectors, ready to handle every single piece of hardware -- including multiple GPUs -- inside of high-end workstation systems that are put under huge workloads with content creation, as well as AI and ML workloads.

You could install not one, not two, but four of NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards into a single PC, or multiple NVIDIA RTX PRO workstation cards and power all of it from the Corsair WS3000 PSU. There are an additional 4 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors for GPUs, which are capable of being split into 8 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, with Corsair providing 4 x PCIe cables in the box.

Corsair's new WS3000 PSU might have the muscle to handle more hardware than you'll ever put into your personal PC, but it's not mammoth in size. It's 175mm long, 150mm wide, and 86mm high, with a max load of up to 250A through a single +12V rail. Corsair has gone as far as using industrial-grade components and cooling in its new 3000W power supply, so you're in safe hands.

The new Corsair WS3000 PSU is not designed for 110/120V power, and will only operate with a 220-240V AC supply, so for 110/120V users they'll need to use a step-up converter, or dual-voltage support.

Corsair is charging $599 for its new WS3000 with a huge 10-year warranty.

CORSAIR WS3000 Specs