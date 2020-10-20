LG's new 65-inch rollable OLED TV costs a mind-blowing $78,000

LG introduces the world's first rollable OLED to the South Korean market, and it commands an astronomical $78,000 price tag.

LG just introduced the world's first rollable 65-inch OLED TV to the market in a bid to shake up the display industry. The LG Signature OLED R sports a 65-inch 4K UHDTV display that removes the need for any wall mounting. Instead, the ultra-flexible display can hide by rolling up in a base.

The OLED panel moves up when needed, and has three modes: full view, where the display is rolled out all the way for complete picture viewing, line view, where the display is shrunk to a specific point so the viewer can also see objects or scenes behind the TV itself, and zero view, which is when the TV is fully rolled up in the base.

This innovation comes at a steep cost, though. The Signature OLED R is currently available in South Korea for KRW 100 million ($87,000). Full specs and a product page haven't yet been made available.

"The seamless marriage of technological and design innovation demonstrated in LG SIGNATURE OLED R is an unprecedented feat that genuinely deserves to be called a work of art," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment Company. "This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be, this unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG's leadership in the premium TV market."