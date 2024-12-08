ASUS unveils ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV: 32-inch 6K with crazy 216 PPI clarity

ASUS unveils its new ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV: 32-inch 6K resolution (6016 x 3384) with 226 PPI for unparalleled image clairty for professionals.

ASUS has just unveiled its new 32-inch ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV monitor which features a stunning 6016 x 3384 resolution with 226 pixels per inch (PPI) for unparalleled image clarity, making it ideal for video editors, photographers, and AI artists. Check it out:

The company compares its new 32-inch ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV monitor with another monitor of the same size but with a native 4K resolution, the new ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV features 145% more onscreen workspace which provides a bigger canvas for professionals to work with.

The new ASUS 32-inch ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV features 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB coverage, with VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, providing true-to-life color reproduction.

ASUS explains its new 32-inch ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV monitor: This monitor features ASUS LuxPixel technology that includes an anti-glare and low reflection (AGLR) coating for a paper-like screen effect. Unlike traditional matte panel finishes that soften images, the specially-formulated coating provides exceptional pixel color fidelity and sharper details. The monitor is Calman Verified and factory-calibrated to ensure Delta E2 color accuracy-making it ideal for color grading. ASUS Light Sync solutions, featuring ambient light and backlight sensors, ensuring remarkable color accuracy and precise color temperatures, right on startup.

ProArt PA32QCV offers extensive connectivity options including two Thunderbolt 4 ports with 96W Power Delivery and daisy-chain support. Plus, there's DisplayPort 1.4 (with Display Stream Compression), HDMI 2.1, and a USB hub to ensure seamless integration to any workflow. Built-in Auto KVM allows for effortless switching and control between two connected laptops or PCs via a single keyboard and mouse for easier multitasking. The monitor's ergonomic stand provides users with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments for the ideal viewing position