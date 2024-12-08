All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
TRENDING: Nintendo Switch 2 release window confirmed by at least six developers
Displays & Projectors

ASUS unveils ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV: 32-inch 6K with crazy 216 PPI clarity

ASUS unveils its new ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV: 32-inch 6K resolution (6016 x 3384) with 226 PPI for unparalleled image clairty for professionals.

ASUS unveils ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV: 32-inch 6K with crazy 216 PPI clarity
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: ASUS has introduced the 32-inch ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV monitor, offering a 6016 x 3384 resolution and 226 PPI for exceptional clarity. It features 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB coverage, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, and ASUS LuxPixel technology. The monitor includes extensive connectivity options and an ergonomic stand for optimal use.

ASUS has just unveiled its new 32-inch ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV monitor which features a stunning 6016 x 3384 resolution with 226 pixels per inch (PPI) for unparalleled image clarity, making it ideal for video editors, photographers, and AI artists. Check it out:

ASUS unveils ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV: 32-inch 6K with crazy 216 PPI clarity 61
3

The company compares its new 32-inch ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV monitor with another monitor of the same size but with a native 4K resolution, the new ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV features 145% more onscreen workspace which provides a bigger canvas for professionals to work with.

The new ASUS 32-inch ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV features 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB coverage, with VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, providing true-to-life color reproduction.

ASUS explains its new 32-inch ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV monitor: This monitor features ASUS LuxPixel technology that includes an anti-glare and low reflection (AGLR) coating for a paper-like screen effect. Unlike traditional matte panel finishes that soften images, the specially-formulated coating provides exceptional pixel color fidelity and sharper details. The monitor is Calman Verified and factory-calibrated to ensure Delta E2 color accuracy-making it ideal for color grading. ASUS Light Sync solutions, featuring ambient light and backlight sensors, ensuring remarkable color accuracy and precise color temperatures, right on startup.

ASUS unveils ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV: 32-inch 6K with crazy 216 PPI clarity 62
3

ProArt PA32QCV offers extensive connectivity options including two Thunderbolt 4 ports with 96W Power Delivery and daisy-chain support. Plus, there's DisplayPort 1.4 (with Display Stream Compression), HDMI 2.1, and a USB hub to ensure seamless integration to any workflow. Built-in Auto KVM allows for effortless switching and control between two connected laptops or PCs via a single keyboard and mouse for easier multitasking. The monitor's ergonomic stand provides users with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments for the ideal viewing position

Photo of the ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCR-K Computer Monitor
Best Deals: ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCR-K Computer Monitor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2024 at 12:14 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:press.asus.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles