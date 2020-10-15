NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Destiny 2 hits 4K 60FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X with custom FOV slider

Bungie confirms perf targets for Destiny 2's free next-gen upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X, 4K 60FPS possible with FOV slider.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Oct 15 2020 4:04 PM CDT
Destiny 2 will run at "true" 4K 60FPS on both PS5 and Xbox Series X, Bungie today confirmed.

Destiny 2 hits 4K 60FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X with custom FOV slider 53 | TweakTown.com
Destiny 2's massive Beyond Light expansion will bring next-gen performance alongside a swath of new content. The game's free next-gen optimizations include native 4K 60FPS gameplay on both the PS5 and Series X consoles (1080p 60FPS on Series S), and also sports custom FOV sliders straight from the PC version. This is a pretty big deal that effectively widens your range of vision and it's never been offered in Destiny 2 on consoles before.

Destiny 2 hits 4K 60FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X with custom FOV slider 64 | TweakTown.com

Bungie also confirms cross-generation play is supported--PS5 gamers can play with PS4 owners, and Series X/S owners can play with Xbox One players) but full-on cross-play between consoles, PC, and Stadia isn't available yet.

Destiny 2's Beyond Light expansion releases November 10, 2020 on PS5, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. The free update for Series X/S and PS5 will be available when each console launches.

NEWS SOURCE:bungie.net

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

