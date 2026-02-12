Marathon server slam stress test begins February 26 on PS5, Xbox, and PC, open to all players

Bungie has confirmed that it will hold a major stress test of Marathon's servers later this month as it nears official launch of its new live service FPS.

TL;DR: Bungie's open stress test for Marathon runs from February 26 to March 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, featuring cross-play and cross-save. Players can explore two zones, engage with five factions, and unlock progress that carries over to the March 5 launch, requiring an active online subscription.

Bungie has announced an open stress test for Marathon that begins later this month, allowing the devs to gauge critical data and feedback before official release.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Marathon is launching on March 5, and to prep for the big day, Bungie is holding open server tests for the game across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The test will be open to everyone, however you'll still need to have an active online subscription in order to play--multiplayer access isn't free for all platforms.

"Marathon's Server Slam, our open preview weekend*, runs from February 26 at 10 AM PT to March 2 at 10 AM PT," Bungie said in the announcement.

"Now's your chance to jump in, put our servers through their paces, and help us get ready for launch on March 5. You'll be able to play worldwide on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with cross-play and cross-save enabled."

Bungie confirms that the goodies that you unlock in the Marathon stress test will carry over to the final game.

The server slam test is a "slice of Marathon's gameplay," Bungie says. "It's enough to get comfortable, not enough to see everything."

The devs explain further, saying that gamers will be able to do the following in the open test:

Infil into two zones:

Perimeter, an edge-site expansion on the colony's outskirts

Dire Marsh, the colony's agricultural research hub

Take on the early contracts for five factions: CyberAcme, NuCaloric, Traxus, MIDA, and Arachne

Progress through the early faction levels and progression trees for each faction

Try out five of the six Runner shells that will be available at launch, plus our scavenger experience Rook

Play as a crew, solo Runner, form uneasy alliances with proximity chat, and more

Anyone who plays Marathon at launch with an active PlayStation Plus subscription will also receive special exclusive weapon charms that are inspired from other first-party franchises.

Check below for more info: