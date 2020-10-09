Alienware's new Area-51m: 17-inch gaming laptop with 360Hz display

Alienware's new Area-51m gaming laptop packs up to an Intel Core i9-10900K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics, 360Hz display.

Alienware has just unveiled its very latest gaming laptop with the new Area-51m packing some serious heat underneath its keyboard.

Inside, you can configure it with an Intel Core i9-10900K processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics -- but a super-fast 360Hz refresh rate. It's impressive considering the Alienware Area-51m packs a large 17-inch display with a native 1080p resolution.

Alienware's new Area-51m gaming laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, up to 2 x 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSDs, Wi-Fi 6 and GbE connectivity. You can option out the 1080p display for a higher-end 4K 60Hz panel if you want, too.

The new Alienware Area-51m starts from $2000 and is available starting right now.