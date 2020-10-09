NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Alienware's new Area-51m: 17-inch gaming laptop with 360Hz display

Alienware's new Area-51m gaming laptop packs up to an Intel Core i9-10900K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics, 360Hz display.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 9 2020 8:23 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Alienware has just unveiled its very latest gaming laptop with the new Area-51m packing some serious heat underneath its keyboard.

Alienware's new Area-51m: 17-inch gaming laptop with 360Hz display 10 | TweakTown.com

Inside, you can configure it with an Intel Core i9-10900K processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics -- but a super-fast 360Hz refresh rate. It's impressive considering the Alienware Area-51m packs a large 17-inch display with a native 1080p resolution.

Alienware's new Area-51m gaming laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, up to 2 x 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSDs, Wi-Fi 6 and GbE connectivity. You can option out the 1080p display for a higher-end 4K 60Hz panel if you want, too.

The new Alienware Area-51m starts from $2000 and is available starting right now.

Buy at Amazon

Alienware m17 R3 17.3 inch FHD Gaming Laptop (AWm17-7296WHT-PUS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2085.37
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/9/2020 at 1:03 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.