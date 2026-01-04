The new 2026 LG gram laptops debut with ultra-light Aerominum material: durable, premium design

LG debuts new 2026 LG gram laptops at CES 2026, debuting with a new ultra-light Aerominum material for an even better portable, premium experience.

LG has just unveiled its latest 2026 LG gram laptops, debuting with a new ultra-light Aerominum material, with the introduction of the new LG gram Pro 17 and LG gram Pro 16 laptops.

The new 2026 LG gram laptops evolution as an ultra-portable laptop is boosted with the use of Aerominum, a composition developed in-house by LG. This new innovative material reduces the laptop's weight while reinforcing its structural strength.

This results in a chassis built for life on the move, with LG promising its new 2026 LG gram laptops are scratch resistant, meeting military-grade standards and ensuring long-lasting resilience for everyday use. Aerominum's aeroplate structure and refined atelier brushing deliver a sleek metallic finish, increasing the aesthetics without adding additional weight.

The new LG gram Pro 17: LG's new gram Pro 17 laptop features a huge 17-inch 1600p (2560 x 1600) LCD (disappointing) display (with an unknown refresh rate, hopefully 120Hz+) and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory, providing more than enough GPU performance for graphics-intensive tasks, content creation, and gaming.

The new LG gram Pro 16: LG's new gram Pro 16 laptop is a little different, dropping the dedicated GPU and offering the lightest 16-inch laptop in its class to feature both on-device AI and cloud-based AI. The 16-inch 1600p OLED (much better) panel offers a premium visual experience (I'm typing this news on the current LG gram 16 laptop with a 1600p OLED and its gorgeous).

LG says that its new 2026 LG gram laptops will feature Intel's new Core Ultra 3 series "Panther Lake" CPUs, but we don't have any details on which SKUs of the Panther Lake CPUs will make their way into the new LG gram laptops.

Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, said: "The 2026 LG gram represents a new milestone in our decade-long pursuit of ultimate portability. With Aerominum, we have successfully solved the paradox of weight versus durability, creating a premium metallic look that is both incredibly light and exceptionally durable".

He continued: "By fusing this breakthrough material with our advanced dual AI and security solutions, our highly intelligent and extremely portable new laptops empower users to work, create and connect seamlessly wherever they are".