AMD in 'advanced talks' to acquire Xilinx for over $30 billion

AMD is reportedly in 'advanced talks' to buy Xilinx in a deal worth over $30 billion, right after NVIDIA acquires ARM for $40B.

Published Thu, Oct 8 2020 9:38 PM CDT
AMD just launched its Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and teased its next-gen RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards -- and now, rumor has it AMD is about to acquire Xilinx.

The news is coming from The Wall Street Journal, which says that its sources saying that AMD is in "advanced talks" to acquire Xilinx. This would be a gigantic deal, and the WSJ says that the deal could be closed as soon as next week. The news comes weeks after GPU competitor to AMD, NVIDIA, acquired ARM for $40 billion.

NEWS SOURCE:on.wsj.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

