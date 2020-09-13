NVIDIA seals deal to acquire Arm for $40 billion, 'Age of AI' coming

NVIDIA announces a 'definitive agreement' to acquire Arm Limited from SBG and SoftBank Vision Fund in a deal worth $40 billion.

NVIDIA and SoftBank Group Corp (SBG) have announced a definitive agreement where NVIDIA will acquire Arm Limited for $40 billion.

The deal will see NVIDIA grow into an even bigger beast, days before the GeForce RTX 3080 launches, where the company explains on its own website that the deal will combine NVIDIA's industry-leading work in AI with Arm's huge ecosystem to create the "premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence, accelerating innovation while expanding into large, high-growth markets".

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA explained: "AI is the most powerful technology force of our time and has launched a new wave of computing. In the years ahead, trillions of computers running AI will create a new internet-of-things that is thousands of times larger than today's internet-of-people. Our combination will create a company fabulously positioned for the age of AI".

This is akin to kicking Intel while it's down... Team Green going for the throat.