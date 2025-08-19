SoftBank buys $2 billion in Intel shares after Trump admin eyes a 10% stake in the company

SoftBank has just announced that it is investing $2 billion into US chipmaker Intel, as the Japanese bank deepens its investment into advanced technology and semiconductor innovation in the United States.
The deal includes pricing each share at $23, with SoftBank securing around 86.9 million shares, making it one of Intel's top ten shareholders. This follows earlier news that the Trump administration was eyeing off taking a 10% stake in Intel, making the US government the biggest shareholder of the company.
The $2 billion investment from SoftBank ensures its commitment to gain exposure to the growing semiconductor fabrication business in the United States, and that the Japanese bank's belief that Intel would have a "critical role" in the future of US semiconductor manufacturing.
Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO of SoftBank Group Corp., said: "Semiconductors are the foundation of every industry. For more than 50 years, Intel has been a trusted leader in innovation. This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role".
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said: "We are very pleased to deepen our relationship with SoftBank, a company that's at the forefront of so many areas of emerging technology and innovation and shares our commitment to advancing U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership. Masa and I have worked closely together for decades, and I appreciate the confidence he has placed in Intel with this investment".