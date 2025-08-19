SoftBank buys $2 billion in Intel shares after Trump admin eyes a 10% stake in the company

SoftBank announces its intention to purchase up to $2 billion worth of Intel common shares, investment into advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the US.

TL;DR: SoftBank is investing $2 billion in Intel, acquiring 86.9 million shares to become a top shareholder and strengthen its commitment to US semiconductor innovation. This strategic move highlights Intel's critical role in advancing advanced semiconductor manufacturing and technology leadership in the United States.

SoftBank has just announced that it is investing $2 billion into US chipmaker Intel, as the Japanese bank deepens its investment into advanced technology and semiconductor innovation in the United States.

The deal includes pricing each share at $23, with SoftBank securing around 86.9 million shares, making it one of Intel's top ten shareholders. This follows earlier news that the Trump administration was eyeing off taking a 10% stake in Intel, making the US government the biggest shareholder of the company.

The $2 billion investment from SoftBank ensures its commitment to gain exposure to the growing semiconductor fabrication business in the United States, and that the Japanese bank's belief that Intel would have a "critical role" in the future of US semiconductor manufacturing.

Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO of SoftBank Group Corp., said: "Semiconductors are the foundation of every industry. For more than 50 years, Intel has been a trusted leader in innovation. This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role".

Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO of SoftBank Group Corp., said: "Semiconductors are the foundation of every industry. For more than 50 years, Intel has been a trusted leader in innovation. This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role".

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said: "We are very pleased to deepen our relationship with SoftBank, a company that's at the forefront of so many areas of emerging technology and innovation and shares our commitment to advancing U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership. Masa and I have worked closely together for decades, and I appreciate the confidence he has placed in Intel with this investment".