Corsair's MP400 packs up to 8TB of PCIe storage

Corsair's new MP400 m.2 SSD comes in capacities as high are 8TB. That should give you space for your whole game collection.

Published Thu, Oct 8 2020 7:12 PM CDT
Corsair today announced a new line of super fast high-capacity solid state drives. The new MP400 Gen 3 m.2 PCIe SSD series is available in capacities up to 8TB. That's a lot of room for games!

Corsair's MP400 drives boast up to 3,4000MB/sec sequential read and 3,000MB/sec sequential write speeds. These drives aren't as quick as some of the new Gen 4 SSDs that you can get these days, but they lack in blistering speed and make up in capacity. The MP400 drives come in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB sizes. Corsair used high-density 3D QLC NAND memory to enable such high storage capacity.

Each Corsair MP400 SSD includes a license for Corsair SSD Toolbox, which enables you to update the drive's firmware from your desktop. The software also offers a secure erase feature, which would be handy if you ever sell your drive. The drives also include a five year replacement warranty.

Corsair said the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB MP400 SSDs are available today. The 8TB model is coming soon.

