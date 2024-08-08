Phison's is taking PCIe Gen5 SSD storage mainstream, and improving PCIe Gen4 one more time

Phison showcased some exciting new SSD technology at FMS, mainstream PCIe Gen5 storage, efficient PCIe Gen4, and 61.44TB SSDs for enterprise.

At the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) event this week, the storage experts at Phison showcased their latest cutting-edge technologies. Alongside winning a Best of Show award for its innovative aiDAPTIV+ AI hardware and software solution, there were some exciting SSD advances for controllers, storage, and enterprise.

One was the Phison E31T controller, described as the world's first mainstream Gen5 SSD. It can reach impressive read and write speeds of 10,000 MB/s in a heatsink-free design fully optimized for notebooks. Other impressive performance specs include 1,500K IOPS for both read and write and a capacity of up to 8TB.

Thanks to Phison, we'll finally see PCIe Gen5 storage come to laptops and mobile devices in a big way - with E31T supporting the M.2 2280 and M.2 2230 form factors. And in case you were wondering, Phison isn't entirely done with PCIe Gen4 technology, either.

The company's new DRAM-less E29T controller, built on TSMC's 12nm process, is set to be an efficiency and performance champ with read speeds of 7,400 MB/s and capacities of up to 8TB for both M.2 2280 and M.2 2230 form factors.

On the enterprise front, Phison's Pascari SSD division presented the D200V 64TB SSD with PCIe Gen5 capabilities in the data center-friendly U.2, E3.S, and E3.L form factors. It is designed to deliver maximum storage with all the goodness of Gen5 technology - sequential read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s. It's all about "higher storage density per rack" and giving customers an effective way to increase server capacity.

"Pascari's new D200V scales to 61.44TB today with Kioxia BiCS FLASH generation 8 QLC flash memory," says K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics. "The D-Series also allows room to scale beyond 100TB, providing data centers with the large capacity options needed to reduce operating costs."

