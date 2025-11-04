Kingston's award-winning Fury Renegade G5 PCIe Gen5 SSD unlocks its 8TB form

The Kingston Fury Renegade G5 PCIe Gen5 SSD, one of the most impressive storage devices we've tested this year, is now available with 8TB of capacity.

TL;DR: The Kingston Fury Renegade G5 SSD now offers an 8TB PCIe Gen5 model, doubling storage while maintaining top-tier speeds of 14,800 MB/s read and 14,000 MB/s write. Ideal for gamers and creators, it features advanced thermal design, over 2 million IOPS, and a 5-year warranty for reliable high-performance storage.

We reviewed the Kingston Fury Renegade G5 SSD earlier this year, where it earned an Editor's Choice award for being a "single-sided masterpiece of PCIe Gen5 engineering and a gaming juggernaut." And as the company's first consumer PCIe Gen5 SSD, the company knocked it out of the park with its pairing of Silicon Motion's SM2508 controller and KIOXIA's 3,600 MT BiCS 8 flash technology.

The Kingston Fury Renegade G5 SSD is now available with a massive 8TB capacity, image credit: Kingston.

In terms of pure performance, it hit the advertised sequential read and write speeds of 14,800 and 14,000 MB/s, respectively. And even though the PS5 console is limited to PCIe Gen4 storage, the Kingston Fury Renegade G5 SSD also delivered one of the fastest recorded speeds on the PS5 we've seen to date.

And with our review and testing focused on the Kingston Fury Renegade G5 4TB SSD, the largest capacity model available at the time, it's great to see that Kingston has just released an 8TB model. This makes it perfect for enthusiasts, creators, and gamers with large libraries.

Kingston notes that the 8TB model still offers the same 14,800 and 14,000 MB/s speed, and with 8192 GB of storage, it's officially the company's largest capacity PCIe Gen5 SSD for consumers. The big difference between the new 8TB model and the 4TB model we reviewed is that it's double-sided. Otherwise, you're looking at the same thing - just bigger. With the new 8TB model, you still have Kingston's impressive thermal design, over 2 million IOPS for performance and endurance, and a limited 5-year warranty for peace of mind.

There's no official word on pricing for the 8TB variant, and we assume it will be expensive. Like us, you can bookmark the Amazon page and check back periodically (with fingers crossed) to see if it launches for less than $1,200.