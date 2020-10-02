Leaders of Switch piracy group Team Xecuter arrested, face 11 felonies

The Switch piracy world has been dealt a major blow as two leaders of Team Xecuter have been arrested on 11 felony charges.

Two leaders of Team Xecuter, a group responsible for hacking the Nintendo Switch's OS and selling exploits that allow pirated software, have been arrested and face 11 felony charges related to their manipulation and illegal sale and free availability of pirated software.

The world of piracy has been dealt another major blow by Nintendo. First Nintendo went after emulation websites, then it went after UberChips, a website that sold hardware related to exploiting Nintendo products. Now the company, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security are pressing against Team Xecuter, a group of hackers who have repeatedly exploited the Switch to allow pirated software on the device. Team Xecuter was first responsible for hacking the Switch in 2017 thanks to a hardware vulnerability on the 20nm Tegra X1, and then also hacked the newly revised 16nm Tegra Switch model. Their operations began as early as 2013, the indictment claims.

According to a new press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, two of Team Xecuters leaders are now in custody. Max Louarn of France and Gary Bowser of the Dominican Republic have been arrested, the release states. Bowser has been extradited to the United States to face the charges, and appeared in federal court in New Jersey. Louarn has yet to be extradited but the U.S. is seeking it.

Both defendants face 11 felony charges related to Team Xecuter's 7-year run of exploits and piracy.

Here's a copy of the indictment, along with a synopsis from the press release: