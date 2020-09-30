GIGABYTE's entire stack of custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with 8GB teased

GIGABYTE teases its new custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards with 8GB of GDDR6, with the AORUS Master, GAMING, EAGLE teased.

We have been hearing about the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which will rock 8GB of GDDR6 and will launch after the RTX 3070. Now, we have some custom GIGABYTE models teased.

VideoCardz is reporting that some new certifications have been submitted to the Eurasian Economic Commission. GIGABYTE has 4 different models of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card coming, these will include:

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB AORUS Master (GV-N306TAORUS M-8GD)

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GAMING OC (GV-N306TGAMING OC-8GD)

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N306TEAGLE OC-8GD)

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB EAGLE (GV-N306TEAGLE-8GD)

We are to expect the GA104-200 GPU with 4864 CUDA cores, 8GB of GDDR6 memory at 14Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus with 448GB/sec of memory bandwidth. We should expect these custom cards to have a 200W TDP or so.