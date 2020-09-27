GeForce RTX 3060 Ti teased with 8GB of GDDR6, launches after RTX 3070

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti rumored to launch after the RTX 3070, will have 8GB of GDDR6 memory and 448GB/sec bandwidth.

NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 3080 just over a week ago now, and the GeForce RTX 3090 a few days ago -- while the GeForce RTX 3070 launches next month, we're now hearing the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is right behind it.

According to our friends at VideoCardz, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is launching soon with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. It will be using the Ampere GA104-200 GPU with 4864 CUDA cores (compared to 5888 CUDA cores on the RTX 3070).

The 8GB of GDDR6 on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is reportedly clocked at 14Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus, with 448GB/sec of memory bandwidth. The reference board for the RTX 3060 Ti is at 180W or so, while custom boards are rated at up to 200W.