Prep for PlayStation 5 with 1 year of PS Plus for just $30

Prepare for the PS5's release with one year of PlayStation Plus for 50% off, including free PS Plus games and new PS Collection.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Sep 28 2020 1:16 PM CDT
Picking up a PlayStation 5 this holiday season? You may want to re-up on PlayStation Plus, and now's the perfect time.

CDKeys is currently selling PS Plus subscriptions for just $30, which is about 50% off of MSRP. It's a great value if you're buying a next-gen PS5 this year: Not only do you get the free monthly PS Plus games on PS4, which should be backward compatible with the PS5, but you get access to a pool of some of the best PS4 games ever made with the new PS Plus Collection.

The PS Plus Collection adds lots of value to the subscription for PS5 users. It's a new free add-on to PS Plus that's exclusive to PS5 gamers and includes access to 18 high-profile PS4 games, including Bloodborne, God of War, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy XV, Persona 5, and Uncharted 4.

There's also other PlayStation Plus benefits that could be included that Sony hasn't revealed. We suspect Sony is creating a new level of community interaction and possibly allowing gamers to create, edit, and share personalized playable gameplay clips with others--kind of like sharable user-created game demos. Numerous patents hint this feature could arrive on the PS5.

PlayStation Plus Collection games

  • Battlefield 1
  • Bloodborne
  • Batman Arkham Knight
  • Days Gone
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • God of War
  • Infamous: Second Son
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Persona 5
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Until Dawn
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us: Remastered
