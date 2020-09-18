NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

President Trump brings ban hammer down on TikTok, WeChat in the US

Trump administration bans Chinese-owned mobile apps TikTok and WeChat in the US, ban hammer comes down starting on on Sunday.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Sep 18 2020 8:56 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Trump administration is bringing down the ban hammer on both TikTok and WeChat in the United States, starting this Sunday.

President Trump brings ban hammer down on TikTok, WeChat in the US 10 | TweakTown.com

WeChat will be blocked from US app stores starting on Sunday, with the same bans hitting TikTok on November 12. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Russ explained in a statement: "Today's actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party".

President Trump signed an executive order on August 6, giving TikTok 45 days to GTFO of the United States -- well, Sunday is 45 days from August 6.

Buy at Amazon

Trump: The Art of the Deal

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.95
$20.95$20.95$20.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/18/2020 at 8:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nytimes.com, shgl.tv

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.