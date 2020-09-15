Mafia Definitive Edition will run on an HD 7870, PC specs revealed

Today Hangar 13 and 2K Games revealed PC spec requirements for Mafia Definitive Edition, and they're not too demanding.

The PC hardware reqs for Mafia Definitive Edition are pretty similar to Mafia III, which makes sense as it uses the same engine and assets. Hangar 13's new remake uses DirectX 11 and calls for at least 6GB of RAM, runs on older 2012 GPUs like the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7870, and second-gen Intel Core i5-2550K or AMD FX8120 CPUs. We're not sure what kind of performance you'll get here, but expect 720p or thereabouts.

Recommended specs are a bit steeper, but aren't all that bad. The devs ideally want you to have a rig with 16GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 GPU, and an Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-8350 CPU. This should deliver 1080p 60FPS at the very least.

The game will clock in at 50GB, which is par for the course for games released these days. Check below for a list of PC spec requirements and video options:

PC options

Motion Blur

Depth of Field

Geometry Detail

Vegetation

Decals

Direct Lighting

Indirect Lighting

Shadow Quality

Reflection Quality

Volumetric Effects

Antialiasing

MINIMUM SPECS

OS - Windows 10 64-bit

DirectX: Version 11

Processor - Intel Core-i5 2550K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8120 3.1GHz

Memory - 6GB RAM

Graphics card - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD - 50GB

RECOMMENDED SPECS

OS - Windows 10 64-bit

DirectX: Version 11

Processor - Intel Core-i7 3770 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8350 4.2GHz

Memory - 16GB RAM

Graphics card - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

HDD - 50GB

Mafia Definitive Edition releases September 24 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.