NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Mafia Definitive Edition will run on an HD 7870, PC specs revealed

Hangar 13's new amazing-looking Mafia Definitive Edition remake has lenient PC specs, recommended sits at GTX 1080 and i7-3770.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Sep 15 2020 6:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Today Hangar 13 and 2K Games revealed PC spec requirements for Mafia Definitive Edition, and they're not too demanding.

Mafia Definitive Edition will run on an HD 7870, PC specs revealed 43 | TweakTown.com

The PC hardware reqs for Mafia Definitive Edition are pretty similar to Mafia III, which makes sense as it uses the same engine and assets. Hangar 13's new remake uses DirectX 11 and calls for at least 6GB of RAM, runs on older 2012 GPUs like the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7870, and second-gen Intel Core i5-2550K or AMD FX8120 CPUs. We're not sure what kind of performance you'll get here, but expect 720p or thereabouts.

Recommended specs are a bit steeper, but aren't all that bad. The devs ideally want you to have a rig with 16GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 GPU, and an Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-8350 CPU. This should deliver 1080p 60FPS at the very least.

The game will clock in at 50GB, which is par for the course for games released these days. Check below for a list of PC spec requirements and video options:

PC options

  • Motion Blur
  • Depth of Field
  • Geometry Detail
  • Vegetation
  • Decals
  • Direct Lighting
  • Indirect Lighting
  • Shadow Quality
  • Reflection Quality
  • Volumetric Effects
  • Antialiasing

MINIMUM SPECS

  • OS - Windows 10 64-bit
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Processor - Intel Core-i5 2550K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8120 3.1GHz
  • Memory - 6GB RAM
  • Graphics card - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870
  • HDD - 50GB

RECOMMENDED SPECS

  • OS - Windows 10 64-bit
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Processor - Intel Core-i7 3770 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8350 4.2GHz
  • Memory - 16GB RAM
  • Graphics card - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 5700
  • HDD - 50GB

Mafia Definitive Edition releases September 24 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Buy at Amazon

Mafia Definitive Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
$39.99$39.99$39.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/15/2020 at 6:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:mafiagame.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.