NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

PlayStation 5 launch supply reduced over SoC production yield issues

Sony slashes its PlayStation 5 production from 15 million, to 11 million units -- over SoC production yields from TSMC and AMD.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 14 2020 10:58 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Oops... it seems Sony has just hit a major snag with its PlayStation 5 plans over the next 6 months, with new reports suggesting the company has slashed its PlayStation 5 production numbers.

PlayStation 5 launch supply reduced over SoC production yield issues 09 | TweakTown.com

Bloomberg is reporting that Sony has cut its PlayStation 5 production numbers from 15 million units to be made available globally by March 31, 2021 -- down to just 11 million, a cut of 4 million units. The reason? There is reportedly production yield issues with its system-on-a-chip, or SoC.

The SoC inside of the PlayStation 5 is a semi-custom chip made between Sony and AMD, and then manufactured on the 7nm node at TSMC. We already know Sony will be spending up big money air freighting PlayStation 5 consoles across the world -- but it seems production has hit a big issue.

It was only last month that Sony said production was going smoothly for the PlayStation 5... it seems that is certainly not the case. Especially when production numbers for the PS5 have been drastically reduced over yield issues.

Back in July 2020, Sony increased orders with its suppliers expecting more demand for the PlayStation 5 consoles in the holiday season and more so into 2021. On top of that, millions more people are at home right now over the COVID-19 lockdowns worldwide.

But, Sony has found itself in a tight spot -- with manufacturing issues of the new Zen 2 and RDNA 2-based SoC from AMD and TSMC. Production yields are as low as 50% according to Bloomberg, which has forced Sony's hand in reducing the amount of PlayStation 5 consoles it will make before March 31, 2021.

Bloomberg's sources said that the yields have been "gradually improving, but have yet to reach a stable level".

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.99
$299.99$289.99$283.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/14/2020 at 10:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:au.finance.yahoo.com, bloomberg.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.