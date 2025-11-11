Sony reveals how many PS5 consoles it has sold worldwide

Sony has revealed how many PlayStation 5 consoles it has sold since the platform was released in 2020, along with the number of PlayStation Online users.

TL;DR: Sony has sold 84.3 million PlayStation 5 units globally since its November 2020 launch, with 3.9 million sold in the last quarter. Despite pandemic-related delays, PS5 maintains strong sales and over 119 million monthly PlayStation Online users, with major upcoming releases expected to boost its final lifecycle.

Sony has revealed the total number of PlayStation 5 units it has sold since the console launched in November 2020.

The PlayStation-maker revealed the statistic for the console in its latest financial report, stating it has sold 84.3 million units globally and has moved 3.9 million over the past three months, a 0.1% increase from the previous fiscal year. As for how those numbers line up with the competition, the Xbox 360 sold 84 million units, and so far, the Xbox One has sold 53 million units, with the Xbox One figure last reported in 2023, suggesting the number is likely far higher.

The report also revealed some other interesting statistics, such as the success of Ghost of Tsushima, which moved 3.3 million units since it launched in October. Notably, PlayStation Online has more than 119 million monthly users. Ultimately, Sony is likely quite happy with the PlayStation 5's overall performance, especially given the console's launch during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to shipment delays and stock shortages.

As the company rounds out the PlayStation 5's end of life, we can still expect a few big releases before the platform is sunsetted and the PlayStation 6 is announced. Sony will be releasing Marvel's Wolverine game, Naughty Dog's new title, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and, of course, the elephant in the room: Grand Theft Auto 6, which will undoubtedly move the needle for console sales.