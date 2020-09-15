NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Sony: PlayStation 5 production hasn't been reduced

Sony says PlayStation 5 production numbers haven't been cut by 4 million, and console manufacturing count hasn't changed.

Published Tue, Sep 15 2020 1:52 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Sep 15 2020 2:01 PM CDT
PlayStation 5 production numbers haven't been cut by 4 million units, Sony says.

Sony officially confirms that PlayStation 5 production hasn't been reduced. The PS5's numbers remain unchanged since the console manufacturing began in July 2020. The company assures investors that console production is going smoothly.

"While we do not release details related to manufacturing, the information provided by Bloomberg is false," Sony told GamesIndustry.biz. "We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production."

Recent reports from Bloomberg alleged that Sony cut 4 million units from its initial 15 million target due to low 7nm+ SoC yields, leaving 11 million consoles targeted for production by March 31, 2021.

Bloomberg's info is inaccurate, Sony says.

Sony hasn't announced PS5 production targets, but the company expects the next-gen console to significantly boost yearly games earnings to $23 billion.

Reports say Sony is paying extra to ship PS5 consoles by air freight to the U.S. to ensure prompt availability at launch.

The PlayStation 5 is due out in Holiday 2020. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced. Check below for a side-by-side spec comparison between current- and next-gen PlayStation consoles:

NEWS SOURCE:gamesindustry.biz

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

