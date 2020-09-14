Acer's new 28-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor includes HDMI 2.1 standard

Acer's new XV282K KV is the company's first HDMI 2.1-capable monitor, 4K resolution with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

Acer has just unveiled its latest XV282K KV gaming monitor, which is part of the NITRO XV2 series and is the first gaming monitor that is HDMI 2.1-capable.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Why is HDMI 2.1 important? Because HDMI 2.1 supports 4K 120Hz over a single cable, something that is required here for high-res monitors over HDMI. The new Acer XV282K KV is a 28-inch IPS-based 4K monitor with a native 144Hz refresh rate.

Acer is providing 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 (with DSC support to drive 4K 144Hz) as well as 2 x HDMI 2.1 connectors which will be perfect for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series (which has HDMI 2.1 connectivity), AMD's upcoming Big Navi graphics cards, and the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

We have VESA HDR600 certification, 4 x USB 3.0 ports, dual 2W speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

We're looking at a price of around $1250 for the Acer XV282K KV, which is pretty hefty considering you can get damn fine alternatives like a huge 43-inch ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q (4K 120Hz HDR600) for $1100.