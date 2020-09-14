NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Acer's new 28-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor includes HDMI 2.1 standard

Acer's new XV282K KV is the company's first HDMI 2.1-capable monitor, 4K resolution with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 14 2020 11:28 PM CDT
Acer has just unveiled its latest XV282K KV gaming monitor, which is part of the NITRO XV2 series and is the first gaming monitor that is HDMI 2.1-capable.

Acer's new 28-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor includes HDMI 2.1 standard 04 | TweakTown.comAcer's new 28-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor includes HDMI 2.1 standard 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Why is HDMI 2.1 important? Because HDMI 2.1 supports 4K 120Hz over a single cable, something that is required here for high-res monitors over HDMI. The new Acer XV282K KV is a 28-inch IPS-based 4K monitor with a native 144Hz refresh rate.

Acer is providing 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 (with DSC support to drive 4K 144Hz) as well as 2 x HDMI 2.1 connectors which will be perfect for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series (which has HDMI 2.1 connectivity), AMD's upcoming Big Navi graphics cards, and the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Acer's new 28-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor includes HDMI 2.1 standard 07 | TweakTown.com

We have VESA HDR600 certification, 4 x USB 3.0 ports, dual 2W speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

We're looking at a price of around $1250 for the Acer XV282K KV, which is pretty hefty considering you can get damn fine alternatives like a huge 43-inch ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q (4K 120Hz HDR600) for $1100.

Acer's new 28-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor includes HDMI 2.1 standard 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Acer Predator XB273K (XB273K Gpbmiipprzx)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$989.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/14/2020 at 10:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, pcmonitors.info

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

