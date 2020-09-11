Viper Gaming's new memory kits come in 4133MHz, 4266MHz and 4400MHz

Viper Gaming by Patriot released three new sets of super fast DDR4 memory modules with speeds of 4133MHz, 4266MHz, and 4400MHz.

Viper Gaming by Patriot launched a new lineup of high-speed memory kits this week. The Viper 4 Blackout Performance Memory kits are high-performance modules designed to complement the latest high-end computer systems. They offer full compatibility with 10th gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 3000 series chipsets.

Viper Gaming by Patriot built these new memory kits with stability and reliability in mind. The company said it "rigorously tests" its memory chips to ensure they are fit to operate at 4133MHz to 4400MHz. The Viper 4 Blackout memory modules also feature a 10-layer PCB to ensure good signal quality. These memory kits also include a military-grade aluminum heat spreader to keep things from overheating.

"The hardcore gamers and overclockers have encouraged us to go further with our award-winning Viper 4 Blackout Performance Memory, and they have expressed their keen interest in a higher frequency kit. We always believed that performance and speed mean nothing until built on stability and reliability," said Roger Shinmoto, the Vice President of Viper Gaming by Patriot

The 4133MHz, 4266MHz, and 4400MHz Viper 4 Blackout Performance Memory modules are available for $119, $124, and $129. Each kit includes a lifetime warranty.