Stable DDR5-10000 speeds with Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 using off-the-shelf parts at Computex 2024

Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 Series tuned and overclocked in the sort of AM5 system you can quickly put together achieving stable low latency DDR5-10000 speeds!

Pushing DDR5 memory speeds to around DDR-10000 speeds is not uncommon, especially in high-end rigs, but keeping it stable with low-latency memory timings (48-60-48-60) and 48GB across dual channels is something else, especially when you're talking about an affordable AMD rig built with off-the-shelf parts.

That's precisely what we saw at the Patriot Memory booth at Computex 2024, where the team used its award-winning Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 Series - tuned and overclocked to perfection - in a rig with only an AMD Ryzen 5 8500G Desktop Processor. In a sea of LN2 and rigs with high-end cooling, it was brilliant to see a rig you could quickly put together and run for hours at DDR5-10000 speeds.

So much so that we awarded the Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 Series and the demonstration one of our Best of Computex 2024 awards; this is an outstanding achievement and a friendly reminder of why Patriot's Viper Series is a go-to option when putting together a high-speed DDR5 build.

With low latency and affordable parts, it's a testament to the art of tuning memory kits and the importance of starting with the right technology. The build also used the GIGABYTE B650E AORUS Tachyon board, so nothing included wouldn't be seen as an affordable or mid-range option for gamers. Patriot noted that the memory could have easily been pushed past DDR5-11000.

Still, the demonstration and rig showcased stability in an AM5 build without any CPU or other system issues.

DDR5 speeds have improved significantly in the past couple of years, so it's exciting that more gamers and enthusiasts will be able to reach 5-digit speeds as the Zen 5 and the next-gen Intel CPU era begins.

