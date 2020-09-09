NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

The RealMax Qian is an AR and VR headset rolled into one package

RealMax released the specifications of the upcoming Qian AR headset. It can double as a VR headset, and the same specs as Quest.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Sep 9 2020 10:04 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The RealMax Qian augmented reality headset is looking even more impressive now that we know the device's specifications. Not only does it boast a wider field of view than other AR headsets, but it can also convert into a VR device with SteamVR support.

The RealMax Qian is an AR and VR headset rolled into one package 01 | TweakTown.com

Last week we discovered a video of the RealMax Qian AR headset that showed the headset's 119-degree wide field of view display in action. Today, RealMax revealed the device's general specifications, and now we're even more intrigued about this headset.

RealMax said the Qian would be powered by a Snapdragon 835, would include 4GB of memory and would offer 64GB of storage space, which are the same specifications as the Oculus Quest VR headset. Snapdragon 835 isn't the most recent Qualcomm hardware, but it should handle an AR headset with ease if it can power the Quest. Although the headset also doubles as a VR headset by slipping on a magnetic faceplate, we expect to see comparable VR performance from RealMax's headset.

The RealMax Qian uses a 9-axis IMU sensor combined with three built-in cameras to deliver 6-degrees of freedom tracking. The headset comes bundled with a 3-degrees of freedom controller. It also supports third-party devices such as UltraLeap's Leap Motion for hand tracking or the Nolo 6-DoF controller system, which would give you two fully tracked wands for two-handed experiences.

RealMax Quian is built on an open-source platform, which should make it viable for businesses to create custom software for the headset. RealMax also offers a content store of AR apps, and the Qian can run SteamVR games via Wi-Fi streaming.

The RealMax Qian is not yet available, but the company is about the launch a Kickstarter to bring the device to market. The campaign is scheduled to start on Tuesday, September 15. Just one day before Facebook Connect, where we expect to learn about a new Quest headset.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest All-in-one VR Gaming Headset - 64GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$570.00
$600.00$555.00$399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/9/2020 at 10:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:realmax.myshoplaza.com, reddit.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.